Bupkis season 2, starring Pete Davidson, no longer happening

We’ve reported on a number of cancellations over the years, but this story about Bupkis is a little bit unusual. The Peacock comedy starring Pete Davidson, and based largely on his own life, had already been greenlit for a season 2 at Peacock. However, it is no longer happening, and not for any reason related to the budget or some delay brought on by the writers or actors’ strikes of last year. Instead, it is simply because Pete himself wants to move forward for the show.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the Saturday Night Live alum and comedian had to say about the subject:

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family. After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way … Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”

Over the past few months, Davidson has been significantly more under the radar, as we have heard increasingly less about high-profile relationships or some of the other stuff that caused him to be a tabloid staple for a while. It is certainly possible that he wants to have a different chapter of his life now, one that does not include so much discussion about his family or his past out there for public consumption.

Bupkis did have a lot of potential creatively but now, it looks like everyone is moving on to other things.

