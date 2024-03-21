Reacher season 3 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us now officially diving into the spring, what does that mean when it comes to Reacher season 3 over at Prime Video? More of the show is coming — not only that, but the majority of it have already been filmed! That is a cause for excitement, and now the next order of business is learning when it will actually be coming back on the air.

So is there a chance that we’ll know more about this by the start of the summer? We would love that but, at the same time, it also feels more and more like a pipe dream.

Let’s face it: This is a show that will take a little while to get together. You can’t just turn around action sequences like this in a split second! It takes some time.

With this in mind…

It is our expectation at the moment that we’re going to be seeing some sort of news about season 3 this spring. However, we do not think that an actual date will be revealed for a good while. The best-case scenario at the moment is that the series comes back at some point close to the end of the year — if that happens, we imagine a date will be revealed earlier on in the fall. A trailer could come a month or so after the fact.

As for what the third season is going to be about, let’s just say that Reacher could be back out on his own again, and we can get back to some of that lone wanderer / rogue storytelling we had in the first season of the show.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 3 at Prime Video?

Beyond just this, when do you think the next batch of episodes is going to air? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

