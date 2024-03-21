Law & Order season 23 episode 9 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, are you excited to get a Law & Order season 23 episode 9 return date? Well, you may be waiting a while…

The bad news that we should go ahead and report here is quite simple, as there is no new episode next week. Beyond just that, there is also not a new episode the following week! The earliest that we are going to be seeing the long-running crime drama back on the air is on Thursday, April 11. The silver lining here is that when we get around to this point, there may not be too many more breaks the rest of the way. There are thirteen episodes overall this season, or at least that is the plan that we’ve heard over the past couple of months.

Unfortunately, there is no synopsis out there yet for episode 9, but we do think there’s a good chance that a lot of people are well aware of what the story could be moving forward. After all, are we talking about a show that has a specific formula where the cases are the star of every episode, even if characters do get a subplot or two here and there. There has been a lot of Tony Goldwyn as Nicholas Baxter as of late, which makes some sense given that he’s a new addition. However, at the same time there could be a chance now to better focus on other characters and how they are working their way into this new iteration of the story.

Now, one other question you could have wondered about in advance here was a season 24 renewal, but it’s nice to know that this has already been taken care of. You are going to see the mothership back for a season 24.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

