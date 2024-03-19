Law & Order season 23: Could Kerry Washington appear?

Is there a chance that we see a Scandal reunion at some point on Law & Order season 23 moving forward? No question this is a fun thing to consider with Tony Goldwyn and Kerry Washington! As for whether or not it could happen, though, that is a totally different story.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can say here is quite simple. Goldwyn is now a major part of the series as DA Nicholas Baxter, and we know that he and Kerry (who, of course played the iconic Olivia Pope) remain friends after the fact.

In a new interview on The Today Show (watch here), you can see Tony openly invite Kerry to come on board and “play” with the cast and crew. He says it partially in jest, but there is no denying that it would be a blast to watch.

As for whether or not it could happen, there are a couple of major variables here to consider. For starters, there would need to be the right role for her to play — you aren’t going to bring someone in of Kerry Washington’s caliber for just a tiny part. Also, her schedule has to be available for it, and you also need to have the money in your budget. There are reasons, after why, why we don’t see a lot of big names in network TV guest spots unless it’s a totally random cameo (see Bradley Cooper on Abbott Elementary, but that was a special episode after the recent Oscars).

Of course, for now we’ll keep crossing our fingers that something could happen here, but it also feels like a little bit of a mistake to go into this assuming that such a gig could happen. For now, just know that new Law & Order episodes are airing on NBC Thursday nights.

