Law & Order season 23 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Facade’

Next week, NBC is going to bring you Law & Order season 23 episode 8, a story that could further our understanding of one key character. To be specific here, we are talking about Tony Goldwyn’s character of Nicholas Riley.

Does it make all the sense in the world for him to be front and center right now? Absolutely — that we know for sure. This show had such an established point of view for years when it comes to McCoy and because of that, it makes sense for them to have to show a different sort of District Attorney. How he handles certain cases could ruffle some feathers, especially when it comes to a case that manages to get a certain amount of publicity.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 8 synopsis to get a few more details all about what lies ahead:

03/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a comedian after a subway altercation. When a suspect is arrested, Baxter insists they increase the charges despite Price’s apprehension. At trial, a new witness comes forward to throw the case into question.

Given that there is a comedian at the center of the case, it does feel already like we’re looking at something that is pretty high-profile in nature. How Baxter handles this case could further establish the rapport that he has with everyone around him — including Price.

Rest assured, there is also going to be room for other characters to have a spotlight the rest of the way, as well. The best way that we’d describe what we are seeing right now is a delicate balancing act, one that is almost sure to continue as we move forward.

Related – See more of what Goldwyn had to say about this character

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order season 23 episode 8?

Do you understand there being such a focus on Baxter now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







