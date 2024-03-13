Law & Order season 23: Tony Goldwyn talks Nicholas Baxter

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to see the latest Law & Order season 23 episode, and it is a big one: Tony Goldwyn is here!

For those who have not heard as of yet, the former Scandal star is going to be a huge part of the series moving forward as McCoy’s replacement, DA Nicholas Baxter. He’s someone who commands attention but most importantly, he’s not trying to just replace what we saw already with Sam Waterston. Baxter is his own guy with a very separate agenda. Sure, he thinks about the law, but he also views the bigger picture and is a little more politically minded.

To get a better sense of what we’re talking about here, just see what Goldwyn himself had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“Whereas McCoy was very much, ‘The law is everything and the law tells us exactly what the decision needs to be,’ Nicholas Baxter is a guy who really takes in broader political implications of every decision … Baxter has a different vibe than McCoy, and I think it puts everyone on edge.”

Of course, tension is going to be inevitable with a show like this, especially when you have a new character coming into the fold. It’d be silly in the event that there weren’t questions about someone arriving on the scene at this point, right? In the end, we’re mostly just excited to see how everything plays out through the remainder of the season. We’ve learned over the years to never judge a single character by a tiny stretch of episodes. Instead, the idea here is that they can evolve more and more over time. Someone like Baxter can be a real asset to everyone else, but the rest of the department may not see the good in him right away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

