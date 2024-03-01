Law & Order season 23 episode 7: First Tony Goldwyn promo!

There are a few noteworthy things we can say about Law & Order season 23 episode 7 airing in two weeks, starting of course with Tony Goldwyn!

Before we go any further here, let’s just start by indicating how brilliant it is to see the former Scandal star on board here as DA Nicholas Baxter. He’s an actor who will get people watching the show, and he will be able to bring something different to the table from Sam Waterston. He may be replacing him in a technical way, but his character will probably be quite different.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some evidence of that courtesy of the first promo! In this, we see that Baxter is a pretty cutthroat DA, but also someone who wants headlines and to make a name for himself. That could mean that he clashes with some of the other people in his office, including some who have been there for a little while. His style is clearly going to be different from McCoy’s and that could take some getting used to — but from a drama standpoint, that is also part of the fun.

If there is one thing that we can go ahead and say with a certain measure of confidence here, it is that Baxter is going to do whatever he can in order to get a win right away here. Given the position that he holds, he certainly wants to make an impact and prove that he brings results. This is something that helps his reputation and beyond that, works to further ensure that he can hold this position for some sort of extended period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

