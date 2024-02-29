Law & Order season 23 episode 7 return date: Tony Goldwyn news

Are you interested in getting the Law & Order season 23 episode 7 return date on NBC? We more than understand! It can be frustrating at times to have new episodes, a short break, and then new episodes again. At the same time, though, this is also the way that this network often handles their Dick Wolf shows. They don’t want to wait until they can just give you them every week with no hiatus in between; instead, they opt to stretch them out until May sweeps.

With all of this in mind, this is where we deliver the bad news: Law & Order is not on the air next week, but luckily, it won’t be MIA for too much longer than that. The plan is for episode 7, titled “Balance of Power,” to arrive on Thursday, March 14. This one will be especially important given that this marks the first case for Tony Goldwyn’s character Nicholas Baxter as District Attorney. He wants to get started on the right foot, but that will mean taking on a pretty challenging case.

Are you interested in learning more about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 7 synopsis below:

03/14/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a successful Wall Street investor is murdered in his home, Shaw and Riley dig into his professional and personal lives to identify his killer. DA Baxter puts pressure on Price and Maroun to make sure his first case in office is a success. TV-14

Of course, our hope is that by the time this episode rolls around, we’re going to have even more news on some other episodes. Is there a chance that we also hear about a season 24? We wouldn’t rule it out, but we don’t want to get overly optimistic. There is still a ways to go between now and when NBC has to make this decision.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

