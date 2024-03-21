Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 3/21/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Can we say the same thing here with the spin-offs in SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, the first thing that we should do is share what is the good news — there are new episodes of all the shows tonight! This means we’ll continue to see Tony Goldwyn work his way into the DA’s Office on the flagship show, just like there could be a story on Organized Crime that is all about Stabler finding his way back onto the job. The IAB investigation has been a part of the show as of late, but is it coming to an end? Let’s just say that we’ve got some good news.

To get a few more details about all three episodes you’re going to see tonight, go ahead and check out synopses below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 8, “Facade” – 03/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley investigate the death of a comedian after a subway altercation. When a suspect is arrested, Baxter insists they increase the charges despite Price’s apprehension. At trial, a new witness comes forward to throw the case into question. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 8, “Third Man Syndrome” – 03/21/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A brutal assault in the street leads Carisi to pursue hate crime charges. Benson must support a homebound witness too scared to speak up. TV-14

Organized Crime season 3 episode 8, “Sins of Our Fathers” – 03/21/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Bell and the squad come up with a plan to bring the Westbrook case officially into their jurisdiction, Chief Bonner struggles with unanswered questions about her past and her beloved town. Stabler learns the outcome of his IAB investigation. TV-14

What about beyond this?

Well, the bad news here is that it does appear as though a hiatus is coming over the next couple of weeks. Fingers crossed that when these shows are back, we will have a chance to see new installments largely the rest of the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

