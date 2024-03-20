NCIS: Origins spoilers: Could Mark Harmon appear?

We recognize fully that Mark Harmon is an executive producer and narrator for the upcoming NCIS: Origins prequel series. Is there also a chance he could appear on-screen? This does feel, at least for now, like one of those things that is a definite possibility!

As for whether or not it actually happens, of course that is one of those things that is a little bit harder in order to figure out. Harmon remains an executive producer on the original NCIS, after all, and he has not shown up as Jethro Gibbs since his departure. It feels like the door could be open to seeing him again there, but it really comes down to his schedule and also finding the right way to make it happen.

In speaking on all of this further to Deadline, here is some of what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say on the subject:

The door for Mark is always open, It’s really up to him. In terms of flash-forwards, I don’t think it’s something we’ve talked about, that doesn’t feel like the DNA of that show to me, at least right now. But you never know, when we’re in Season 10, we’re taking creative risks and having fun. So if that’s something Gina and David wanted to tackle down the road, we’d be open to it.

Personally, we think it makes more sense to physically see Mark again on NCIS proper, and our hope remains that it could happen either at the end of this current season or the start of the fall. After all, it would be a smart way to promote the prequel, and Gary Cole has also been around long enough as Alden Parker that it would not feel as likely that the comparisons would be constantly thrown out there. We realize that once upon a time, this was more of a concern.

