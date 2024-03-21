NCIS: Sydney season 2: CBS boss on possible premiere date

As many of you may have heard earlier this week, NCIS: Sydney is coming back for a season 2! There is a lot to be excited about there but, of course, there are also still questions.

What is one of the big ones right now? We don’t think it is all that complicated, as it relates to learning when the series could be coming back. There are a ton of options with this show, thanks partially to when filming is starting (soon) and also the cramped schedule that CBS is going to have this fall. Is it possible the Australia-set series could be shifting over to the summer? That’s something we wondered about yesterday, and we are still very-much curious.

In speaking on this a little bit further to Deadline, here is some of what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say on the subject:

I can’t tell you where it’s going to air yet because we haven’t figured that out to be honest. Again, that’s sort of the too soon to tell category. But the show resonated, it was the number one show until we brought back the rest of the schedule. It came on and did really well without much of our launch platform.

We had a great launch campaign for it, if you remember, we did these amazing upside-down promos during football that got a lot of attention. So I think just the fact that it launched with very little original programming surrounding it and did so well, it has earned a spot back on the schedule at some point for sure.

The reason summer makes sense beyond just the filming timeline is merely a matter of competition during the fall. Presumably CBS will have both NCIS and the Hawaii spin-off (should they get renewed) on the air this fall. That’s without even noting that NCIS: Origins prequel that has been greenlit. There is also a show on the way about Tony and Ziva, but that can be categorized a bit differently since it will be heading to Paramount+.

