NCIS: CBS Studios exec teases Tony, Ziva spin-off

If you love the larger NCIS universe, then at this point you know that there is so much great stuff to look forward to here! That includes of course the recently-announced spin-off featuring Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, and it appears as though there is a lot going on in regards to this already!

If you’ve been following Michael online, then you know he’s been teasing a few things regarding the series already. Meanwhile, a few new details surfaced today regarding the spin-off in a far-reaching NCIS franchise interview over at Deadline. Here is some of what CBS Studios President David Stapf (who has been around the original show from the beginning) had to say about the spin-off’s origin story:

… Tony and Ziva, it’s one of the most unrequited love stories for the audience, the audience loved Tony and Ziva. And in the audience’s mind, and in our mind, they left too soon. So, reuniting them with a global audience is the intent on that show. And because it’s going to be on Paramount+, it can exist within the universe without, in our minds, cannibalizing anything else.

The idea for the show stemmed in part from fan demand, as well as conversations between Michael and Cote about making it happen. It was always planned to be a streaming show as opposed to something for CBS, though both Stapf and CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach are leaving the door open for a possible airing on the network down the road. (We have seen that happen with a few other shows on Paramount+ here and there.)

It is also noted in this piece that for now, the plan is not to feature other NCIS characters on the spin-off but with the writers’ room opening, there is always a chance for it to change. We really do think that there’s a chance for a cameo, but given that it’s been so long since we’ve seen Tony and Ziva on-screen, it is hard to think that the show is going to move that far away from this focus.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

