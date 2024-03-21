Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 3/21/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, and what about its spin-off Station 19? Both of these shows returned last week, but are they back?

Well, the first thing that we should do here is make the following clear: There is more coming on the air soon! You are going to have a chance to see more episodes in the standard timeslot in a matter of hours, and these should do a good job of expanding upon what we saw in the premiere. Bailey is now working directly with the interns over on Grey’s, allowing for a fun full-circle moment that brings us all the way back to the start. Meanwhile, on the firefighter spin-off one of the most notable stories will be Jack having to get accustomed to the idea that he will never be a firefighter again — and it is easy to imagine how that could prove difficult.

If you want a few more details here, we’re happy to help — just take a look at the synopses for both of the shows below.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2, “Keep the Family Close” – Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Simone and Lucas, and Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery.

Station 19 season 7 episode 2, “Good Grief” – Ben and Theo respond to a challenging Crisis One call, and Jack struggles adjusting to his new reality. Maya and Carina treat a nanny with a surprising diagnosis. Travis finds a surprise at Dixon’s wake, and Vic joins Beckett at a family funeral.

Beyond these episodes…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that a lot more is ahead! We have no indication at present that a hiatus will be coming up soon and with the abbreviated amount of time between now and May sweeps, there is not a lot of time for one.

