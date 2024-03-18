Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 3 spoilers: More Meredith

Just in case you were wondering about the next new appearance from Ellen Pompeo on Grey’s Anatomy season 20, you won’t be waiting long! Technically, there is a chance that Meredith Grey is back in episode 2, but we wouldn’t count on it 100% since she isn’t in the synopsis. Also, we know that Pompeo is in at least four episodes this season — but isn’t it better off if they are spaced out a little bit? She was in the premiere, she’s going to be in episode 3 on March 28, and we know that she was spotted on set recently.

Let’s get more into the story of episode 3 for now, as the title here is “Walk on the Ocean.” The synopsis for it (read below) strongly implies that a major story introduced in the premiere will continue for some time:

Meredith and Amelia work to secure funds for their research while Amelia finds herself at odds with a new attending. Levi runs into someone from his past, and Owen gives Winston advice. Lucas ditches Mika, forcing her to treat a patient alone.

We know that Meredith wants to do whatever she can to further along her Alzheimer’s research, as it is one of the most important career goals that she will ever have. However, she understands that there is only so much that she can do right now when it comes to the foundation — hence, her decision to hand some of it over to Amelia for the time being. For those who love watching these two characters together, this should be a good opportunity!

As for the other stories, we do tend to think that they are going to be meaningful … even if they are a little bit of a slower burn at the moment.

