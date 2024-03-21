Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, March 21, 2024?

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? It’s hard to blame anyone if they want something more amidst this final season.

As for whether or not we’re about to get it, though, that is where things do start to become a little bit more complicated. Because of the presence of the NCAA Tournament, the folks at the network are going to keep us waiting for a little while longer to see the show back. The Young Sheldon return date for now is Thursday, April 4, with the silver lining being that once we arrive to that point, there may not be too many more hiatuses the rest of the way.

As for what is ahead in season 7 episode 6, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

“Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning” – Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mom, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), with baby CeeCee caught in the middle, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 4 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is this episode a secret backdoor pilot to the already-announced spin-off featuring Georgie and Mandy? If you are asking that question we get it, but the answer may be both “yes” and “no” at the same time. The added spotlight on the characters is no coincidence, but don’t be shocked if the spin-off feels a little bit different from what we see. That is something the writers and producers have time to figure out later.

Remember that Young Sheldon basically has to end this season in order to keep the main character’s mythology intact. It is not so much because anyone is done with this universe.

