Constellation season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: The truth

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Constellation season 1 episode 8, and this is one you’ve been waiting to see. After all, it is the all-important finale and within it, a great deal of information is going to come out.

Is Jo finally going to learn everything about what happened in space? On paper, it feels like there is a chance of that! Yet, at the same time this is one of those shows where we’ve learned over time that reality can be somewhat misleading. Don’t be shocked if this is the case here, as well, and there is a chance we need some sort of season 2 to tie up every loose end.

The title for the Constellation season 1 finale is “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” — ironically, that is almost as long as the synopsis below:

Jo is taken to an astronaut rehabilitation clinic, where the truth is revealed.

Much to the surprise of pretty much nobody, the streaming service is not giving a whole lot away here in terms of what is coming. The finale clocks in at 51 minutes, so at least you can be assured that there is a lot of time for a lot of revelations.

The biggest challenge the finale faces

Honestly, it’s not all that different from a lot of the other high-concept shows that are out there, as you have to pay off everything that you have set up and that is a really hard thing to do, all things considered. We don’t think that the producers bit off more than they can chew here, but we will have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

As for a possible season 2, much of that will depend of course on viewership — remember that it’s not just about how many people watched the first episode! In equal measure, it is also about how many people have stuck things out from start to finish.

What do you most want to see across the Constellation season 1 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments!

