Palm Royale season 1 episode 4 air date, story ahead

Following the big, three-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want to learn more about Palm Royale season 1 episode 4?

If you haven’t heard about this show for whatever reason, let’s just start things off here by saying that you really should consider giving it a watch! For starters, you have an incredible cast here that includes Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janey. Also, you have a fun premise that is going to show you a lot of a very particular social scene. Ironically, there are some time-period similarities here with this and another recent show in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans. Check out the full synopsis for the show below to get a better sense of things:

“Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” Set during the powder keg year of 1969, “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

So why is the streaming service offering up the first three episodes at once? The simplest answer we can give here is that this is just something that, historically, Apple likes to do with a lot of their shows — it helps to set the table and ensures that viewers are hooked for whatever is next. From here, they can give new episodes on a weekly basis.

Without further ado, let’s set the stage here for episode 4 next week. The title here is “Maxine Rolls the Dice,” and the synopsis below works to set the stage:

With Norma’s estate going to charity, Maxine’s last shot at the Dellacorte fortune is a conservatorship that puts her at legal odds with Robert.

So basically, be prepared for a lot of plotting throughout this — and who knows just where the story will go?

