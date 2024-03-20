New Amsterdam: Tomorrow sequel in development at NBC

Out of all the possible spin-offs we could have heard about this week, we did not expect a New Amsterdam sequel to be in development. Yet, here we are.

According to a report from Deadline, New Amsterdam: Tomorrow is currently in the works at NBC, a show that would potentially pick up where the end of the series finale left off. As we learned in that episode, Max Goodwin’s daughter Luna (played by Molly Griggs) grew up to be a doctor and eventually, the medical director at the same hospital as her dad. She followed along with much of her father’s teachings, and seemed to be very much intent on helping in whatever way she possibly could.

Now, of course, come the wide array of questions. Would a futuristic medical drama really work? Original creator David Schulner is back to work on this project, so at least we know that it would be tonally similar. The title for now is tentative, and we do still have to learn if we’re going to be seeing Griggs return to the role that she previously played. The site also notes that original New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold is not currently involved.

The biggest reason we could see this show happening is quite simple: NBC likely wants another medical show beyond just Chicago Med, as they are stable performers. Also, the original show has found more viewers on streaming since it concluded. The big challenge we see it having, though, is breaking through a pretty chaotic field of shows. NBC already has six hours of Dick Wolf shows a week and we’ve yet to see anything to suggest that this is going to change. Meanwhile, the future is still out on Quantum Leap, and there is also a spin-off for another show in Suits that has already assembled a cast.

No matter what happens, this is at least going to be a project we watch out for in the weeks and months ahead.

