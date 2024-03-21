The Amazing Race 36 episode 3 spoilers: A trip to Colombia

Following tonight’s The Amazing Race 36 episode, the remaining teams have a chance to say goodbye to both Puerto Vallarta and Mexico in general. After all, the show is heading off now to Colombia for their next episode!

So what awaits some of the remaining teams? Well, one of the most exciting parts of this leg is going to be allowing the teams to visit a historic monument … but also one that could tire them out right away! Beyond that, the full The Amazing Race 36 episode 3 synopsis does not exactly give a lot away:

“It’s Not Over Til Phil Sings” – Teams climb the stairs to the top of El Peñon de Guatapé in Colombia to find their clue and begin the third leg of the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As we dive further into the leg, of course you are going to have a chance to see some oh-so-familiar challenges play out.

Who needs to recover the most?

We’d love to sit here and say that there is just one team that needs to be signaled out, but there’s not. The reality here is that there were a lot of various teams who struggled in episode 2, whether it be Michelle & Sean getting lost or Anthony & Bailey thinking at times that their physical prowess would carry them through.

For now, Rod & Leticia have to be thought of as the clear favorites two episodes in based on their performance, but it is far too early in the race to view them as the runaway favorites. There is so much that can still happen, and our advice for now is to expect almost anything. The show is more fun when that happens!

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 3 next week?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

