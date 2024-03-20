Family Law season 4 premiere date hopes at The CW

Following the season 3 finale airing tonight, is there a chance that a Family Law season 4 is going to be coming to The CW?

At the moment, let’s just say that there is reason for plenty of hope! For starters, remember that another season has already been ordered by Global in Canada, and it is really just a measure now of The CW deciding that they want to bring it stateside. There is no reason to think that they won’t, given that this is a cost-effective show with familiar faces. Also, it fits really well into the sort of shows that they want to air right now. (It is following Wild Cards, which we tend to think has been a solid success story for them so far.)

In a statement, here is what Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content at Corus (Global’s parent company) had to say about the renewal:

“As a Top 20 hit for Global and the number one Canadian scripted series last summer, currently airing on the CW in the U.S. and in many other markets internationally, this renewal today demonstrates the success of our original content at home and abroad … We are thrilled to continue telling the stories of Abby and the Svensson family for another season and to keep audiences entertained as they navigate new cases and their personal lives.”

So when could the show hypothetically air?

It really comes down to when The CW would think it makes sense to put it on the schedule. We wouldn’t be shocked if it is a January start again, especially in the event that there is another sensible program to pair it with.

If the network picks up more episodes, then it is really just a matter of trying to find the ideal spot for it to succeed. That may not always be easy, but we do think that everyone involved can figure it out.

