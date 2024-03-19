The Voice 25 video: Maddie Jane & Nadège face off in Battles

As you prepare to see the next new episode of The Voice 25 tonight on NBC, why not see Maddie Jane & Nadège face off? The two have some pretty incredible voices, and we are certainly thrilled to see what is decided here in terms of results.

Now, let’s just get to previewing what is ahead tonight! If you head over to the link here, you can see them duet on a stylish, modern-day version of the classic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” There’s a little pop, jazz, and soul in here and both absolutely know how to work and have confidence on the stage! We don’t think John has to worry about teaching either of them to sell a song when they are up there.

Personally, we think the decision here comes down mostly to who John will be the more excited to work with down the road. You can argue that Maddie is a frontrunner for not just John, but the whole competition in that she’s been performing since she was little and has an established audience online. Also, she knows how to be versatile when it comes to a wide range of genres and styles. However, it also doesn’t feel like she is some clear-cut winner here, either.

In the end, let’s just say this: We would be shocked in the event that this episode of The Voice wraps and we see either one of these people ultimately leave. Remember that not only is the steal currently active for some coaches, but some also still have the Playoff Pass that they can work with. It is a great thing to have, but we also wonder this: Is it it a bad thing to miss out on a Knockout Round performance? We think it might be, but you also don’t want to run that risk of elimination here, either.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

