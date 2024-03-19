Interview with the Vampire season 2 trailer: The scope of the past

Leading up to the premiere of Interview with the Vampire season 2 on AMC next month, the network has released a full trailer.

How can we describe it? Honestly, it’s epic — one of the best trailers of the year here, bar none. Kudos to the network and the producers for creating something that is emotional, atmospheric, and gives some good stuff away while also preserving key secrets. That is a pretty hard thing to balance the vast majority of the time!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

You can view the full trailer here, and we personally think the words “memory is a monster” is more effective than almost anything you see here. Louis is obviously our main character, but he is far from a traditional one. Vampires are often glamorized in popular culture and yet, along the way we tend to forget one of their pitfalls: The plain that does come from living for such a long period of time! It can be an incredibly hard thing to process and deal with, and that is something that Jacob Anderson’s character will need to figure out how to handle here over time. Lestat still haunts him, even if he does find new hope in his life overseas and forges a bond with Armand.

As revealed during the famous interview, Louis has been with Armand for several decades — they’ve gone through a lot together, but that does not mean that they’ve had a peaceful existence.

A significant chunk of season 2 is going to be set in Europe and while there, we will get an additional sense of history for the vampires. There are certainly more of them, and this will open up to Louis new ways to live — but also further ways to learn about Lestat’s past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire season 2 right now, including another tease for Armand

What do you most want to see moving into Interview with the Vampire season 2 over at AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







