Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/20/2024?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? You may want to see more of it after a long break, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Thankfully, this is the point in the article where we are pretty darn happy to have good news to share: All three shows are on! You are going to see the three air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern with stories that are going to be emotional but also interesting. That is especially the case when it comes to Chicago Fire right now, especially when it comes to Violet no longer having Brett around as her partner in the field.

If you want a few more details now for what’s coming, be pre to check out synopses for all three episodes below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 7, “Step on a Crack and Break Your Mother’s Back” (seriously, that’s the title) – 03/20/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a patient with OCD. Hannah and Archer encounter a woman with a foreign object lodged in her heart. Crockett clashes with the Chief of Oncology. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 7, “Red Flag” – 03/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Violet clashes with her new partner. Severide discovers a hidden stash of money on a call and squares off against the cops working the case. Mouch gets a parking ticket. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 7, “The Living and the Dead” – 03/20/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An ongoing case hits close to home for Voight as Intelligence teams up with a SVU detective to track down a prolific offender. TV-14

So what about after this week?

Well, let’s just say that this is the beginning of a pretty great run of stories! We are at least going to see new episodes of all three of these shows until April 3. Sure, there is probably a chance at another repeat or two in April, but we will cross that bridge when we come to it.

Related – Why not dive a little bit deeper into the next Chicago Fire?

Is there anything you are most excited to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







