Yellowstone season 5: When will episode count be confirmed?

If you missed it, over the past few days we’ve gotten a better sense of what the Yellowstone season 5 episode count will be. Based on some comments from Josh Lucas (who plays the younger version of John Dutton), it feels as though there are about ten more episodes coming. This works well with what we’ve heard already from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who has indicated that the Paramount Network would give him however much time was needed in order to tell this story.

So now that this number has been thrown out there, when could it actually be confirmed? This is something to think about further.

In the end, a lot of what we are talking about here could come down to one simple question: How much is the show wanting to give away, and when are they willing to do it? Personally, learning about episode counts does not constitute some sort of big, jaw-dropping spoiler, and there is nothing wrong with throwing it out there.

Yet, it is also something that does not need to be rushed and personally, we tend to think the earliest it will happen is in the spring when the show starts filming. It makes sense to get some more information out there at that point so that we all have something more to look forward to.

If we do get ten more episodes…

This would most likely mean that the show will be on the air until at least the first month of 2025, which would certainly be nice from the standpoint of getting closure. There is so many different stories that we need conclusions to, and that’s without even noting that there is a spin-off that is currently in the works! When will other information come out on that?

How many episodes are you hoping to see on Yellowstone season 5?

