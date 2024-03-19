American Idol 22 to feature Juan Pablo Galavis’ daughter Camila

As we move into the next new episode of American Idol 22, there is quite the Bachelor connection courtesy of Juan Pablo Galavis!

Tonight during The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, the folks at ABC put out a promo that specifically spotlighted Camila Galavis, the daughter of the aforementioned male lead from several seasons back. There’s no denying that Juan Pablo was incredibly polarizing when he was a part of the franchise, whether it be his infamous “it’s ok” tagline or how his season ended. However, we have an odd sort of nostalgia for the utter insanity that was that season, which brought a lot of memorable moments and people from the franchise.

The preview that we saw tonight made it clear that Juan Pablo will very much be in attendance for his daughter’s audition. While there will probably be a few mentions about her famous dad, there’s no question that the focus here has to ultimately be on her and whether or not we can sing. That’s a hard thing to know right now! Camila is still a young teenager, and she has not had a chance to really step out into her own on a competition like this. We hope that she is really good, but the show seems to be deliberately withholding a lot of her actual vocals.

Even if she is good, there is also another question to think about here: Will the judges tell her to come back in a year? You could make the argument that perhaps, she is still a year or two away from really figuring out who she wants to be as a singer, but we’re pretty darn excited to see all of this play out.

Oh, and of course The Bachelor is still airing new episodes with Joey Graziadei on Monday nights.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

