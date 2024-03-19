Deal or No Deal Island episode 5 spoilers: Is Aron in danger?

As we prepare to see Deal or No Deal Island episode 5 on NBC next week, is anyone else oddly magnetized by this show?

Make no mistake: It is absolutely bizarre. It is occasionally hard to figure out the rules on a given week, and so much of the entire show is based around luck. How else do you explain the fact that Claudia Jordan got eliminated playing Deal or No Deal, the show that in theory, she should know better than almost anyone? It is silly, but the cast and Joe Manganiello make it fun.

The episode 5 synopsis does not give a whole lot away, but did you really expect it to at this point in the season? Take a look:

03/25/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Failing the banker’s test of trust could eliminate one of the remaining nine players from the pursuit of the largest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Hosted by Joe Manganiello. TV-PG

The banker’s test could easily tie into how much all of these players trust each other, and it would be fair to say there are some big issues there, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Who is the biggest threat left?

Obviously, it’s Boston Rob! There was a chance that he could have been eliminated tonight, but that didn’t matter. He was able to take a good deal at the right time and because of that, there’s a chance he could win the game.

However, we do tend to think that everyone is going to be gunning for him as we move forward in the game. Yet, it is Aron who will be in the spotlight moving forward — he was voted the most trustworthy by the other players, so what will that mean? Of course, this is another twist in a show that is full of them, and it could mean his time on the show is ending.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island episode 5 next week?

