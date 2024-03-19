Blue Bloods season 14: Bridget Moynahan on latest ratings

We recognize that CBS has already said that Blue Bloods season 14 is going to be the final one and yet, does it really have to be?

Well, let’s just note that there has been a pretty interesting push as of late to either extend season 14 or get a season 15 outright. Not only has the #SaveBlueBloods movement been pushed hard by fans, but multiple actors have taken part in the efforts as well! Both Donnie Wahlberg and Tom Selleck have each said that they didn’t necessarily want for this to be the end, and let’s turn today to some not-so-subtle messaging that is coming from Erin Reagan here in Bridget Moynahan.

In a not-so-subtle post on Instagram today, the actress noted that this past episode “Past is Present” (which she also directed) drew 5.2 million (live) viewers. This was easily enough to make it the most-watched show on Friday night once again. You don’t often see anyone make these sort of posts for a show that has been renewed, and we tend to think there is some messaging to it.

Obviously, Moynahan is proud of an episode she directed — and she should be! She brought out a pretty amazing performance from Tom Selleck and Will Hochman in one scene in particular. Beyond this, though, there is value to the nonsensical idea that CBS would end a show that consistently wins its night in total viewers, which it has for well over a decade.

So what is the real problem here?

For CBS, ending the show is more about money than it is ratings, as Blue Bloods has a big cast and shooting in New York City is expensive. Still, we just wonder this — rather than deciding to end the show now, why not come up with more creative ways to keep it going? Obviously, budget discussions are never easy nor fun, but it is hard to imagine any show on Friday night taking over its timeslot and doing anywhere near as well.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

