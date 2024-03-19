FBI: International season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Fire Starter’

As you prepare in order to see FBI: International season 3 episode 6 on CBS next week, why not learn more about what’s next? This is a story titled “Fire Starter” that seems to be very much in line with what we’ve seen from this show over the past few years. You are going to see some sort of dangerous situation where the Fly Team’s assistance is requested — but are they going to be able to ensure that justice is served? That is where things do get a little bit trickier.

If you do want to get a few more specifics about what is coming up story-wise, let’s go ahead and share the full FBI: International season 2 episode 6 synopsis:

“Fire Starter” – The Fly Team is called in to investigate when an American college student is arrested at a hostel in Prague for showing aggression toward local police who were dismissive of her sexual abuse claims. Also, Vo makes use of her sexual assault advocacy experience from her army days as they work to ensure the victim gets justice, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One other thing that is worth noting now is simply how much is left this season — quite a bit! We have not even made it yet to the halfway point of this story and by virtue of that, it is fair to anticipate that a few more surprises are going to be coming. Our advice? To just prepare. There will be plenty more when it comes to isolated stories, but we also imagine that there will be a few with long-term implications at the same time.

