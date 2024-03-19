FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 6 spoilers: College basketball

As you prepare to see FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 6 on CBS next week, there is going to be a case here of intentional timing. Given that the month of March is often known for college basketball, can we really be surprised that this show is going to take a particularly dark look at it?

In a way, we’ll admit that we are — but largely because this is a network that actually programs a lot of NCAA Tournament games. This upcoming episode (titled “Fouled Out”) is not going to be an easy one to watch for a lot of people out there. We will let the synopsis below explain:

“Fouled Out” – After the Fugitive Task Force mobilizes to help apprehend an active shooter on a college campus in Queens, they find themselves in the middle of the glitzy world of college basketball. Also, Barnes and Charlotte attempt to work on their relationship, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In talking a little bit more about the story here with Barnes and Charlotte, we’ve believed for a long time that these are two characters who love each other and will do whatever they can to make their relationship work. What’s happened to them lately has been jarring because of that, and the only way they can fix things is with some honesty and some hard conversations. This could be a good part of what this episode will be about.

Is there still a chance that the two will make it through this? Absolutely, but it is not going to come all that easily.

Related – Read more about what happened to Barnes and Charlotte in the first place

What do you most want to see moving into FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are further updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







