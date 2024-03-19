Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 3/19/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? After what we saw last week, is the momentum continuing with FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

We see no real reason to prolong any of the suspense here, so let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news — you are going to have a chance to see more of the three shows soon. They will be airing at their standard timeslots and within that, you will see more of Charlotte Sullivan on the main show as well as some personal stories on the spin-offs.

As per usual, let’s turn to the folks at CBS to better set the stage. Just look at the latest FBI synopses below…

FBI season 6 episode 5, “Sacrifice” – When the director of a Brooklyn migrant center is abducted and held hostage along with his wife, the team must work quickly to meet the demands of their kidnapper. Also, Maggie picks Jessica’s brain about motherhood, on FBI, Tuesday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 5, “Death by Inches” – When a disgraced former U.S. cabinet member is arrested in Vienna, the Fly Team is sent to investigate whether he and his assistant were peddling classified government documents. Meanwhile, Powell struggles as he is forced to stay behind on desk duty, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 5, “Desperate” – When a high school debate team and their English teacher are kidnapped in rural Pennsylvania, the Fugitive Task Force rushes to the scene to find out who took them and what they want before it’s too late. Also, Remy helps Corey out of a bind, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for beyond this week…

We’ll go ahead and reveal that all three shows will be back for more on March 26, and that includes a spotlight on the world of college basketball.

Is there anything you most want to see on tonight’s FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

