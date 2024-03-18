Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 8: ‘My Michelle Obama’

After what you see tonight on CBS, are you eager to get more on Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 8? We are now past the halfway point of the final season, and there is something a little emotional that goes along with that.

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting here first and foremost is quite simple: Episode 8 will air next week. Unfortunately, there is not that much available insofar as information goes on the episode, save for the fact that “My Michelle Obama” serves as a title.

Based on where things are right now when it comes to the story of the sitcom, there is probably not much in the way of immediate pressure to tie up a number of loose ends. However, some of that could come in due time. At the time this Bob Hearts Abishola episode was written, we tend to think that the writers had a good sense of where things were going, but did not feel a need to rush things along. Is thirteen episodes a limited amount of time? Sure, but this show was actually impacted less than some others out there amidst the industry strikes of last year. It was always the plan for the final season here to be shorter.

We’ve said it before, but it remains our hope that every single character gets their own pleasant outcome at the end of this tale — and beyond just that, there are still plenty of opportunities to laugh. There is something that is both heartfelt and relatable about these characters, which is likely the reason why this show has been so successful in the first place.

When will we learn more about the series finale?

More than likely at some point next month, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for details on the way about what’s coming next.

What do you most want to see moving into Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — there are some more updates coming in the relatively near future.

