Night Court season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: ‘The Best Dan’

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Night Court season 2 episode 13, otherwise known as the big finale!

So why is the reboot / remake ending this season so soon? Well, for starters, the network had a limited schedule due to the way everything shook out following the strikes — and also, Melissa Rauch and the cast only had so much time that they could film. Don’t look at the shortened episode count this time around as some sort of sign that there won’t be a season 3; we are still cautiously optimistic that more will be coming, and it is largely a matter of waiting to see some of it happen. (NBC technically has until May or June to figure that out, but they could choose to announce something at any point before that.)

So what is going to stand out about the season 2 finale? Well, the title here is “The Best Dan,” which should in itself be a pretty clear indicator that a wedding is front and center here. The synopsis below gives you a much better sense of it:

03/26/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Roz finds herself in court after her wedding venue falls through, prompting Abby to offer up the courthouse for the big day. Dan strikes up a connection with a wedding guest who has ties to his past, only to realize that his reputation precedes him. Abby and Jake set rules to keep their relationship casual. Gurgs suspects foul play and enlists Olivia, Wyatt and Flobert to investigate. TV-PG

Who doesn’t want to see a wedding take place in the courthouse? All of it feels somewhat over the top and yet, exactly what we would expect from a show like this. In all honesty, we’re not sure that we would have it any other way.

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 2 episode 13 when it airs?

How do you think that the finale will tie up certain stories, or set the stage for new ones?

