The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 sneak peek: New confusion

Tomorrow night, CBS is going to bring us The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 — and with that, the continuation of the mega-leg in Mexico! The remaining teams seem to be staying fairly close to Puerto Vallarta and with that in mind, there are a lot of various challenges that they will have to take on.

One thing that is fairly exciting about where things stand right now is that there isn’t much in terms of a margin for error. Whether it is getting lost and/or getting your car stuck (we just saw that), there are a lot of different ways in which things could go wrong for these teams. We have to be prepared for that!

If you head over to the official The Amazing Race YouTube Channel, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that shows some additional problems for some of the teams — including finding the right color of cloth in a pretty disorienting fashion!

One of the things that has long made this show so entertaining is how aware the producers are of finding different challenges to throw at these teams. It would be pretty easy for them to just throw fast-paced, physical tasks at these teams for Detours and Roadblocks, but it is nice to see them forced to slow down and practice having a real attention to detail. Advancing is going to be about balancing different parts of your brain.

Because we are only a single episode into the season right now, it is far too early to know who the favorites are. Episode 2 should be a better indicator, but we also tend to think more will be made clear once the teams start to leave Mexico and everyone is fully bunched up and on the same flight.

