The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 preview: The mega-leg continues

After what you see tonight on CBS, be assured of this: The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 is going to hit the ground running. There is a ton of great stuff on the way!

So, where do we start? A natural place for now is just stating that the show is going to stay centered around Puerto Vallarta, and there is a proper mega-leg that we will see the teams take part in. That means that there very well may not be a lot of equalizers coming, and that could prove to be pretty darn difficult for a lot of teams desperate to catch up!

Rest assured, though, there will be opportunities — The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 synopsis indicates that at least one Detour is coming:

“Trust But Verify” – Teams continue the megaleg in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they must choose between detours that get them ready for a fiesta, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 20 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is possible that some people out there may disagree but for us, we’re rather grateful about the idea that we have a mega-leg right away this season. It serves as a good opportunity to learn more about the teams immediately, and shouldn’t that help when it comes to boosting familiarity? We don’t think that is some crazy idea to think about right now.

In the end, so long as the teams stay entertaining and the results unpredictable, we could have a great season on our hands! The show is visiting some places, after all, that they never have before…

Based on the preview…

It does seem like the heat is going to cause a problem for some of the teams. Also, these people have to read their clues! It remains the most important rule of this show.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 36 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates coming.

