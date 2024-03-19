Shogun episode 6 spoilers: ‘Ladies of the Willow World’

As you prepare yourselves to see Shogun episode 6 over on Hulu next week, let’s just say that some players are making some moves.

First things first, let’s note that the title here is “Ladies of the Willow World.” The Willow World in itself is tied to the work of the geisha in traditional Japanese history, which the series has done a great job of honoring so far. From the get-go here it was clear that Shogun had a real challenge, as it looked to get people to understand a culture that they may not have known that much about here in America. Yet, they have done a good job at that so far and beyond that, they’ve also been able to introduce and further along the stories of a lot of different characters. That has been, of course, quite a difficult challenge for them given that there are so few episodes and such a large cast.

In getting back to Shogun episode 6 in particular, the powers-that-be are not releasing too much in the way of information as of yet. What we can at least share for now, though, is the official episode 6 synopsis — it does at least set the table for what is coming up:

Lady Ochiba returns to Osaka in order to accelerate the Regents’ campaign against Toranaga.

So how much will said campaign be accelerated, and will everything go according to plan? The latter feels unlikely just because there are a lot of savvy people at work here. Still, we anticipate that there are some battles ahead, just as there are opportunities for a few familiar faces to make some surprising moves. Let’s just hope it lives up to all we have seen so far.

