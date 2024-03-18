The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Antonia Thomas returning

As we get closer to the end of The Good Doctor season 7 — and the series itself — we can rejoice in the return of Claire to the show.

According to a report from Deadline, Antonia Thomas will be appearing for at least one episode as her fan-favorite character, who was an original series regular before her departure a few seasons ago. She has since come back here and there, so it is not some enormous surprise that there will be at least one more curtain call for Dr. Brown now. It should be even more interesting now that Jared is back around the hospital full-time, given that he and Claire certainly have their own history.

As for a more surprising reveal, the site also confirmed that Brandon Larracuente will be back for an episode as Dr. Daniel Perez. Given how quickly the show seemed to wrap up his story last season, we didn’t have any expectation that his arc would be revisited; yet, it is exciting that it will be.

Even though this season of The Good Doctor is only six episodes, it is also easy to be happy over some of the nostalgia we’re going to be getting. There have been a lot of people who have come and gone from the St. Bonaventure Hospital and we welcome as many as possible. Out of the characters who are still alive the only one we have a hard time seeing back is Hill Harper, who is in the middle of a Senate campaign and wouldn’t have the time to come back to Vancouver to work on the show.

Remember now that a new episode of the show is going to be airing on ABC tomorrow night — even though its timeslot companions in Will Trent and The Rookie are still on hiatus. The wonky schedule here is due mostly to the fact that a previous installment of the Freddie Highmore drama was preempted for political coverage.

