MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 4 preview: The Magic Castle

As you prepare to see MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 4 over on Fox next week, there will be a little bit of added magic. After all, the remaining contestants are heading to the Magic Castle!

For those who aren’t aware, this is one of the most prestigious and exclusive places to visit in all of Los Angeles, one where hardcore magic fans can see true masters work on their craft. Not a lot of people get to go here, so it’s actually a pretty remarkable feat for these contestants. Of course, we’re not altogether sure that there’s going to be a lot of time to really focus on that given everything else that is going on here. Remember that the chefs are going to be in two teams and from there, they have to deliver an impressive performance to keep themselves in the game.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full MasterChef Junior season 9 episode 4 synopsis below right now:

The top eight young chefs journey outside the MasterChef Junior kitchen and head to the famous Magic Castle to celebrate its 60th anniversary! They split into teams to perform magic on the grill and feed the magicians and staff of the Academy of Magical Arts in the all-new “Magic Castle” episode of MasterChef Junior airing Monday, March 25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (JRM-904) (TV-PG L)

Of course, we anticipate that there’s going to be some sort of elimination at the end of this and the season is really going by rather fast! This often happens with this version of the show in particular, which does feel like it is based more on lighthearted escapism more than any other version of this show. You’re meant to leave each episode feeling good — and also feeling somewhat inspired to cook. If these kids can do it at such a young age, why not go ahead and give it a try?

