Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8: Conan O’Brien!

Tomorrow night is going to bring you Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8, but what will be at the center of the story?

One of the things that is fun about this show is that it never quite goes where you would expect, and we do tend to think that is going to be the case for whatever you see coming up, as well. Of course, there is still one way in which tomorrow’s episode stands out from the pack: Conan O’Brien. The promo last week indicated that the late-night legend will be a part of this episode somehow, and with that solidifying something that a lot of people have wanted to see for quite some time. Conan and Larry David do share at least a few similar traits as performers, and it feels like they would have a lot of fun together on-screen.

Also, there’s no denying that there is a little bit of corporate synergy to this as well — Conan has an upcoming travel series on Max, which is also the streaming home for all Curb Your Enthusiasm seasons.

So is there a larger story that David is going to address in episode 8? For the time being, it feels like the largest narrative is the one around whether or not we are going to be seeing the guy go to prison over what he did in Georgia at the start of the season. This is the thing that has made him into a modern-day folk hero, which is completely antithetical to anyone who knows him. This is probably where some of the rumors come from that this show could end in a relatively similar way to Seinfeld, though we’re not sure that David would be altogether interested in treading ground that he has already walked on in the past.

