Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8: ‘The Colostomy Bag’

HBO next week is poised to bring you Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8, and it is certainly okay to feel bittersweet about it.

After all, remember this first and foremost: We are rapidly closing in on the end of this season! There are only three episodes left and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there are a few developments you are going to see. The comedy will of course build to something … but what? Series finales often do tend to end big, but here, such a thing is not a guarantee. Larry David has always followed the beat of his own drum, and he could very well just come out and mirror the end of Seinfeld. We don’t think he will feel a lot of pressure to end the show, either, in a way that is different from what we have seen over the years.

Now, let’s get into what’s ahead in “The Colostomy Bag,” which is coming in seven days. Below, you can see the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8 synopsis with some more information on what’s to come:

When Richard enlists Larry’s help to buy a vintage car, his careless behavior leads to an unwanted outcome. Jeff secretly schemes to give Larry power of attorney.

Seeing Richard Lewis here is its own bittersweet feeling. It is easy to be over the moon that we’re getting so much from him in the final season of the show but at the same time, we have to remember he is no longer with us. He brought so much irreverence to the series over the years, and we certainly think that this will be present throughout this story as well.

As for why Jeff would need to secretly scheme to give Larry power of attorney, just remember how he reacted to Richard’s will earlier this season! This is not the sort of thing he wants any part of at all.

What do you most want to see moving into Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







