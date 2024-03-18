The Way Home season 2 episode 8: Is Kat dead in 2007?

Tonight, The Way Home season 2 episode 8 delivered what may very well be one of the more shocking conclusions we’ve seen. How else can you explain the fact that Kat was bleeding out at the end of the episode in the water? Is there a way that she could die there and still be around in the present?

A big part of what makes this show so interesting, but also so twisted, is the simple fact that time-travel can be rather confusing, and the rules here are not always clear. Take Alice, who grew concerned over the idea that Elliot and Kat could run away together to London rather than her staying back and marrying Brady. If there are ripple effects from Lingermore, we’ve yet to see them.

However, at the same time, Kat is featured in the promo for episode 9 and with that, we tend to think that she’ll be okay. Even if she was bleeding out in the water, she may have been okay. This could all just be a way to make us more nervous about the story in general.

Remember here that there was another cliffhanger at the end of this episode, one that involved Nick learning the truth about Elliot’s journal. This is the sort of thing that could end up playing an enormous role in just about everything with the show moving forward, especially since there are so many secrets that are being kept hidden from Del and everyone else. This could actually be, long-term, the story you are meant to worry about more than any other.

While we tend to think that the core of The Way Home is meant to be more about family and relationships, it is rather nice to see them play around in some of the sci-fi / fantasy waters a little bit more. This show still probably has even further to go when it comes to reaching its full potential, so isn’t it nice to watch that journey play out? We at least tend to think so.

