Platonic season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

A few months ago, the joyous news first came in that there will be a Platonic season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+. Given how the first season could have easily served as a limited series, consider us over the moon to see that news out there!

Now, of course we find ourselves in this spot now wondering whether or not another season is going to air this year. The bad news, at least for now, is that there hasn’t been all that much said publicly about filming — until that starts to be finalized, it is hard to say too much when it comes to premiere dates. There could be a chance that new episodes could come out at the end of the year, but things would have to get underway as soon as humanly possible.

The more likely scenario here is that the next batch of chaotic episodes will be released in 2025 and because of that, the odds there is any news through the rest of month are pretty darn low.

What is the big challenge story-wise moving forward? Well, that is not as hard to figure out at present — how do you get Will and Sylvia back into one another’s orbit? The assumption we would make is that he would hire her in order to plan his wedding and because of that, the entire season could take place over some extremely short period of time. Given that Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s characters live in separate cities now, it is hard to come up with another easy premise.

Of course, who says that the premise has to be easy? This could be a situation here where everyone involved comes up with another idea altogether and sets the story in another place and time. The possibilities feel endless, so let’s just hope season 2 is equally great to what we had the first chaotic go-around in 2023.

