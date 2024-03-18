The Bachelor spoilers: Joey, The Women Tell All, Bachelorette odds

Is there a chance that tomorrow night’s The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special ends up revealing the next Bachelorette? Or, at the very least, will we get a better sense of the contenders?

The first thing that we should really do here is temper expectations, at least to a certain extent here, as to what we could or could not see during the special. After all, the show typically does not reveal the next lead (with a few exceptions) until finale night, and that is probably going to be the case here.

With that being said, we do think that you could look at the Tell All as a way to at least get a little bit of evidence as to who or who could not be the star of the next season … and it is all based on who gets in that hot seat.

From the outside looking in, it feels like three people who will probably get a lot of attention tomorrow night are Lexi (for her memorable story), Jenn (for her emotional exit and how far she made it), and of course Maria, who was polarizing but has a massive legion of fans online. She could arguably be the most interesting choice for the next lead in terms of being willing to speak her mind. If someone pops off the screen during the special, that could boost someone’s stock for future lead.

Or, have producers already known who they want for months?

Let’s put it like this: More than likely, they have had an acute understanding as to who they would like to see in the role … but they also probably have left their options open depending on viewer response. They may not have anticipated the groundswell of support for Maria, whereas someone like Daisy is a little more of a predictable choice. (This is, of course, assuming that Daisy does not get the final rose. She is still in the running, has a much better chance that the other two women in the final three.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including a time change for the episode

Who do you think should be the next Bachelorette from Joey’s season of The Bachelor?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







