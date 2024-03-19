The Bachelor episode 10: Rachel Nance eliminated by Joey

We knew entering The Bachelor episode 10 that we would be seeing someone eliminated by Joey Graziadei. Alas, this was bad news for Rachel Nance.

For most of the past several weeks, it felt as though she was one of Joey’s favorites. The two had a good connection and beyond just that, there was a practicality to the two of them. After all, Rachel and Joey both have connections to Hawaii, and we know that’s where Joey was living back before Charity’s season of the show kicked off.

We know that this can be a frustrating thing for someone like Rachel to hear in the moment, but it honestly feels like her elimination here was less about her and more about Joey’s connections with both Daisy and Kelsey.

From the very beginning of this season, it has felt like the connection between Joey and Daisy has been pretty obvious. We’ve felt like the bond with Kelsey has been a slightly slower build, but it’s been white-hot ever since. Either one of them could end up getting a proposal in the finale.

Here is another part of Rachel’s elimination that is unfortunate. If this was a different season, it would be easy to sit here and say that she is a favorite to go to Paradise. However, the future of Bachelor in Paradise right now is a little bit murky. The ratings have not been as strong as of late over the past few years, and there may be a need for some sort of shake-up to the format. Meanwhile, Rachel has not been considered a favorite to be the next Bachelorette, but there is always a chance that this could change.

Could this be the last time you see Rachel as a part of Bachelor Nation? You have to consider that, but she will have a chance to express herself further during the Women Tell All portion of the episode tonight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

