The Bachelor finale spoilers: Who will Joey Graziadei pick?

In one week’s time on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelor finale air and with that, Joey Graziadei’s final decision.

Now that we’ve said that, there is of course another thing we are left to wonder: Is everything going to end in some sort of clear-cut way? Some of the previews that we’ve seen for the season so far tend to suggest that the answer to that is “no.” Joey is heard saying that there might be something unprecedented that happens here, but don’t just assume that “unprecedented” automatically means it is something bad. There are a lot of different ways that things could go here, and also, this show has a history of being somewhat misleading with their teases.

What makes this particular The Bachelor season interesting is that it feels like the person in pole position has changed over time. At the start of the season, it felt like Daisy was easily the person; however, it has since felt a little bit more like it could be Kelsey. Yet, Daisy since the hometown date may have closed the gap a little bit, as she has started to open up more and it feels like she’s gotten on the same page with Joey. Vulnerability is hard on a series like this, but she is finding some ways to figure this out.

Of course, one other thing to remember is that after the finale, there will be the After the Final Rose and beyond that, a chance to learn who the next Bachelorette will be. If Daisy is not chosen by Joey, she has a pretty good crack at it — though the favorite for a lot of fans online seems to be Maria.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

