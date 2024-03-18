Fire Country season 2 episode 5: The complicated Cara story

If it was not clear already, Fire Country season 2 episode 5 could have a dilemma on its hands when it arrives on CBS this April. Also, one character in particular could be at the center of it here in Cara.

So what is going on here? That’s rather simple — her life is clearly on the line right now, just as it is for Bode, Diego, and more following that ambulance crash. It feels obvious that Max Thieriot’s character is going to make it through this — he is the lead of the show!

Ultimately, this means that there are really just two important characters that Fire Country could kill off if they really want to shock viewers: Diego or Cara. Neither one of them would be a great loss at all. Sure, we want to see Bode and Gabriela together as much as anyone, but it doesn’t feel all that satisfying for it to happen because Diego died. It would be more interesting if she actively chooses him down the road.

Now, the central question in regards to Cara’s fate is largely this: Do you really want to kill that character off right in the middle of what is going on with Genevieve? This does not feel like a great situation here either. The idea of her having a tumultuous situation when it comes to a legal guardian does not feel all that exciting, and Bode already has enough motivation to get out of prison.

What we are honestly hoping for

Can all of these characters survive? Does someone have to die? Rather than go about the cliffhanger in a way where someone is killed off, you could argue that there is still some other sort of shift that happens because of this. Maybe Gabriela caring for Bode causes tension with Diego. Or, this experience causes Cara to rethink some of her recent decisions. There are some other ways to make this a turning point for the rest of the season.

Remember that you will see this situation play out come Friday, April 5.

