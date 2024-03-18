Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, season 6 episode 5?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you are looking to get more of the sitcom on the air soon, we more than understand.

Now, let’s go ahead and take on the role here of “bearer of bad news” — there is no new episode coming on the air tonight. This is not going to be an incredibly long one, but this is a strange situation tonight where you are going to see Bob Hearts Abishola on without its typical lead-in.

When The Neighborhood returns with season 6 episode 5 on CBS tomorrow night, we will see a story that seems to be a bizarre Rear Window homage. Personally, we do love the idea of a multi-cam series going out of left field and spoofing Hitchcock. When you have been around for this long, why not get creative and give us something a little bit new? Also, when you read the synopsis for this episode below, you will start to understand how this honestly makes some sense with what Calvin is up to:

“Welcome to the Front Window” – While Calvin is cooped up at home recovering, he begins spying on his neighbors from the window. He comes to believe that something sketchy is going on across the street, so the whole crew helps him figure out how to catch their new neighbor in the act, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 25 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Think about it like this — when you are recovering and you don’t have a lot to do, your mind starts to wander. Typical Calvin would probably not get himself in this sort of situation but here? Well, there’s potential for things to get messy, and we certainly love the idea of a lot of these characters getting involved in trying to unpack a rather bizarre mystery.

