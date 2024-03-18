Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS, March 18, 2024?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that the show was on hiatus last week, but is that all about to change?

Well, let’s just say that we’re not there just yet … even if we will have some more stories featuring Tennant, Lucy, and everyone else soon. There is no new episode tonight, and the plan is to return to Hawaii on Monday, March 25. You can learn a little bit more about season 3 episode 5 below, in the event that you have not already:

“Serve and Protect” – NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam asks Tennant for a favor, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Sam storyline is one that we have seen play out slowly over the course of the year and so far, what we know about it is rather simple. He is sticking around Hawaii for some sort of program known as “Elite,” but the actually responsibility for this remains to be seen. This could be some sort of top-secret group designed for highly dangerous cases and who knows? Maybe it will set the stage for an epic crossover later. What we do like about where the show is right now is that CBS is actually treating this franchise almost like the Avengers at this point with all the different off-shoots and spin-offs that are out there.

Of course, in the midst of that, you also have to remember to give a lot of these individual characters some love at the same time. This show needs to be able to keep that Aloha spirit, though we do think that they’ve worked to figure that out so far. Hopefully, that continues to be the case.

