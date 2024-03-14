NCIS season 21: Daniela Ruah, Vanessa Lachey to appear

Just in case you wanted another reason to be excited about the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise, here it is: Crossovers!

According to a report from TVLine, both Daniela Ruah (Kensi Blye-Deeks) and Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant) are going to appear in the NCIS episode airing on April 15 that celebrates this huge milestone. Neither party will reportedly appear “in person” with the team in DC, which makes us think that they will have some sort of communication with them via video. While this may be a bummer to some, logistically it makes sense. You would need a reason for the characters to leave their post and travel to the other side of the country; also, Lachey films her show in Hawaii while the flagship show films in the Los Angeles area.

Having Ruah and Lachey turn up during the episode certainly makes a lot of sense. Tennant already has a camaraderie with the current DC team, especially when it comes to Nick Torres. Meanwhile, Ruah was on-set not that long ago as a director and clearly has a lot of close ties to the entire franchise.

Throughout most of the season, you can argue that there’s been a crossover between NCIS: Hawaii and Los Angeles, with Ll Cool J bringing his character of Sam Hanna over to that show. We do appreciate that CBS and the producers are keeping that show alive the best of their ability and honestly, we wish that we’d be seeing the same sort of love given to the New Orleans series. While it didn’t have as long of a run as an LA show, it was still very much a success and had some notable characters. Who wouldn’t want to see Scott Bakula turn up here, even if it was just for a short period of time?

The flagship series is currently on hiatus, but rest assured, it will be back with some great stuff later this month. Stay tuned!

