The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4: Love story

We knew entering The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 that this was going to be as powerful an episode as any we’ve seen. It was written by Danai Gurira, and we know from the episode insider after the fact that she was practically showrunner for the hour. She was very deliberate in a lot of what we saw on-screen, and it led to us getting a pretty beautiful chapter here from start to finish.

The most important thing coming out of it is what we saw in the closing minutes — to be specific, the reminder that Rick and Michonne are now fully on the same page. It was incredibly difficult for the two to make it to this point. This was not because of some lack of love on either party; instead, it was largely because of trauma and expectations. A good percentage of this hour was therefore about watching the two trying to conquer some of these demons, and it was difficult.

Let’s start things off here with Rick, who had to figure out during this episode that his perception of things with the CRM was not necessarily right. He put the weight of the world on his shoulders after what happened to Okafor, and it made him think that he could actually turn the entire military force around. Some of this was obviously pie-in-the-sky optimism and Michonne was right to call him out on that.

However, Michonne was also not as supportive as she could have been, mostly because she was going through how much the man had changed and been informed by what he went through. He was only trying to send her away because of fear for her safety, not allowing her to have the agency to make her own choices.

Through a lot of deep conversations (and also some violence), these characters are coming out of this episode with a deeper understanding that they can move forward together. Rick is of course worried that he cannot go back to his family with the CRM in its current state, but he also needs Michonne in his life to survive. These ideas are going to be on a collision course through at least the rest of the season, and especially based on that promo for episode 5…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

