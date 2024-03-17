Nolly episode 2: What’s next for Helena Bonham Carter, cast

Following the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Nolly episode 2? This is a three-part miniseries. By virtue of that, isn’t it fair to say that things are going to be moving forward in a pretty rapid fashion!

There is certainly something rather unique about this series, and it starts with the fact that you have a pretty big name in Helena Bonham Carter front and center. This is also a story all about the history of British television, and that is not necessarily something that we hear a lot about stateside.

Before we get any further here, let’s just go ahead and share the logline — if you have not heard much about this show as of yet, this may be enough to get you excited:

Lights, camera, action! Nolly is coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS! Based on the true story of Noele Gordon, one of British TV’s most famous faces in the 60s and 70s, the upcoming, all-new miniseries explores her unceremonious firing, which became front-page news.

As for episode 2…

Well, this is going to give you another perspective when it comes to Noele’s firing — it is one that raises questions as to how her character will be removed from the equation. It is possible that if you have an acute understanding of history here, perhaps you know a thing or two already about what’s going to happen.

For everyone else, though, we tend to think there will be a few surprises. Go ahead and check out the official synopsis for Nolly episode 2 below:

Nolly is desperate to know how she’ll be killed off from Crossroads. But nobody in the cast could have predicted the shocking farewell.

In a way, we do think that this is a series that is relatively similar to what we had with Funny Woman, another British series that recently aired on PBS. These are shows that are displaying the difficulty that comes with being an actress at a particular point in history, and it is lifting a veil on some stories and ideas that are still playing out in the present.

What do you most want to see moving into Nolly episode 2 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get a wide array of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







